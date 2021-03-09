PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - On Tuesday, Arizona's Attorney General Mark Brnovich extended his February lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security for its ban on deportations. Montana's attorney general also joined the lawsuit on behalf of his state.

Brnovich, a Republican, says the 100-day deportation pause is a political move by the President Biden administration that crosses a line.

"In reality, you have the federal government essentially violating the federal law," says Brnovich.

President Biden's originally 100-day deportation ban was shot down last month by a federal judge, but Brnovich says the Department of Homeland Security issued interim guidance that essentially does the same thing.

"So that means people that have been convicted of crimes, accused of crimes, people are being released in our community that haven't even been tested for COVID-19," said Brnovich.

Human's rights activist Isis Gil says Brnovich's words are grotesque because it paints a broad picture of immigrants as criminals, which creates false fears.

"We don't think it's appropriate for him to use this kind of rhetoric to criminalize and demonize our people," she said.

Gil also says the 100-day deportation pause is the bare minimum to give people who were impacted by Trump's immigration laws a fair chance. Unfortunately, Gil says, it's not happening.

"It's just not doing what it's supposed to. We know for a fact thousands of people are still being deported and it isn't a hold on anything," said Gil.

According to Brnovich, deportations are not happening and it's not only problematic for people in Arizona, but for people trying to cross the border.

"It's not fair to have some false hope where some immigrants now are flooding to the border. We're seeing record number of people, nearly the highest in 20 years, trying to get into the country. That's because there is a false hope that's been created so no one wins."