PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Still too dangerous.
That's what one critic is saying about a power disconnect proposal.
The Arizona Corporation Commission will debate next week when utility companies should turn off power for non-payment.
This comes after the deaths of several APS customers.
On Monday, the five-member corporation will discuss restricting power companies from turning off the power when the temperature hits 105 degrees.
"One hundred and five degrees isn't sitting well with me because the data shows, from the Maricopa County Department of Health, shows people are dying at that temperature," said activist Stacey Champion.
Champion helped bring attention to Stephanie Pullman, a 73-year-old woman died on a 107-degree day last year after APS cut the power to her home because she was short on her utility bill.
Champion is pushing the commission to adopt a lower threshold of 90 degrees.
The elected members of the commission were unavailable for comment, but staff said 105 degrees was selected after speaking with stakeholders and studying what other states have done.
They also said Monday's meeting is a preliminary discussion and not a final decision.