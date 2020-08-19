PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Arizona's highest court has decided that the "Invest in Education" initiative can be included on the ballot during November's general election.
On Wednesday, the Arizona Supreme Court overturned an earlier Maricopa County Superior Court ruling, and unanimously ruled that the measure should be put in the hands of voters on Nov. 3.
On July 31, Superior Court Judge Christopher Coury ruled that the 100-word description of the Invest in Education measure did not accurately describe the proposition. "Defendant Invest in Education circulated an opaque 'trojan horse' of a 100-word description, concealing principal provisions of the initiative," Coury said in the ruling.
But the state Supreme Court has unanimously decided that the description did not create a significant danger of confusion or unfairness.
Judge Coury had also ruled that the system used to get signatures on petitions made those signatures invalid. But the state's high court disagreed.
Wednesday's unanimous ruling is a major victory for proponents of the initiative who turned in signatures from more than 400,000 voters to qualify it for the ballot. State Superintendent of Education Kathy Hoffman tweeted she was "grateful for today's unanimous AZ Supreme Court decision."
The Invest in Education Act would raise taxes on the wealthy to help boost education funding.
"We have families that are struggling through this pandemic that have struggled through quarantine that lost today," said Amber Gould, a high school English teacher in Glendale who collected signatures for the "Invest in Ed" initiative. "
This was second time the proposal was removed from the ballot. In 2018, the same thing happened and supporters lost the appeal to the Arizona Supreme Court.
The Secretary of State's office has not yet completed its review of the collected signatures to determine if it will go before voters on Nov. 3.
Educators worked tirelessly to give Arizonans the option of increasing public school funding in November. I'm grateful for today's unanimous AZ Supreme Court decision. Let's get to work to #InvestinED!