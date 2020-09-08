PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Supreme Court has denied rapper Kanye West's quest to be a presidential candidate on the Arizona ballot this November.

In a decision on Tuesday, the high court ruled West is ineligible to be on the ballot because he failed to file a "statement of interest" with elections officials before signatures were collected, which is state law. The statement of interest has the name of the person, the political party, if any, and the name of the office that they are seeking.

Kanye West appeals ruling that bars him from Arizona ballot West’s lawyers said their client’s status as a registered Republican in Wyoming was irrelevant to getting on the Arizona ballot.

The lawyers who challenged West being on the ballot initially argued that he can't be on the Arizona ballot as an independent candidate for president because he's a registered Republican in Wyoming. West's lawyers said that was irrelevant because when he filed the election paperwork in Arizona, he listed his political party as "BDY," an abbreviation for Birthday Party. A Maricopa County judge ruled in favor of the challengers, but the West's legal team appealed. West's campaign had turned in nearly 58,000 nominating signatures, well over the 39,000 needed to appear on the Arizona ballot.

West has qualified to appear on the ballot in several states, including Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Tennessee and Utah. He didn't qualify in Ohio, Montana, West Virginia, Wisconsin and other states.