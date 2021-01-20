A group of Arizona college students is asking President Joe Biden to eliminate student loan debt and adapt other policies.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - As President Joe Biden takes office, one group of Arizona college students is looking to help shape new policies. Last month, the Arizona Students' Association sent a letter to the new administration laying out issues it hopes Biden takes to heart.

"This year, more than ever, young people turned out to vote," said Cesar Aguilar, the executive director of Arizona Students' Association. "What young people were saying was that we want the candidate to talk about canceling student debt."

Arizona student group pushing for new policies

The association is calling on Biden to eliminate $50,000 in student loan debt per student from public institutions of higher education. The letter is also pushing for the rollback of Title IX regulations put forth under the Trump administration. Some advocates said changes to the federal law discourage student sexual assault survivors from coming forward.

ASU graduation

Student load debt can be tough for graduates to handle.

"Made it harder for the university to be liable for any sexual assaults that were happening on campus," said Aguilar.

The letter also calls for more support for students in the U.S. illegally, addressing the student homelessness and hunger problem and providing more COVID-19 relief.

 

