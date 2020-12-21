Wendy Rogers tweets

Wendy Rogers called Robert E. Lee a great leader and patriot, even though he fought for the Confederacy during the Civil War.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A former military pilot who will be serving in the Arizona Senate starting next month has added to her list of controversial statements. This time she praised a former Confederate general.

On Twitter Monday morning, Senator-elect Wendy Rogers called Robert E. Lee a "great patriot and a great leader." It was likely a response to the news that a statue of Lee was removed from the U.S. Capitol overnight. It had stood with George Washington, a Founding Father and America's first president, as Virginia's contribution to the National Statuary Hall Collection. Lee's statue will be moved to the Virginia Museum of History and Culture in Richmond, Virginia.

Rogers added that "they" are not just tearing down statues of Confederate soldiers and "They are coming after all of us." The tweet had more than 500 likes but nearly 2,000 responses, mostly negative as of Monday night.

Later in the day, she tweeted "Lee loved the U.S. more than Antifa, Soros, China, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar and Michigan Rp. Rashida Tlaib. The last three of members of "The Squad," a group of progressives in Congress." She later said Lee "served his country and his state, which is more than most of these socialist imposters have done."

Last week when Arizona's electors prepared to cast their ballots for President-elect Joe Bide, Rogers tweeted, "Buy more ammo." In 2018, during the primary for Arizona's First Congressional District, she accused her opponent of being liked to sex trafficking.

 

