House Speaker Rusty Bowers continued his attacks on comprehensive sex education on Thursday, claiming it sexualizes children and "tell(s) them how to masturbate."
To back up his claim that the material taught in a comprehensive sex-ed class is inappropriate for young children, Bowers pointed to a book titled, "It's Perfectly Normal," which is an illustrated guide to sexual health.
"I dare you. I challenge you... hold up the textbook in front of the camera and show them a picture of what 10-year-olds are going to to be asked to see," Bowers said. "I want medically accurate. I want anatomically accurate, but I don't need to sexualize children and tell them how to masturbate."
Officials with the speaker's office could not immediately provide evidence the book was being used in Arizona classrooms but said it was available in some school libraries.
Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman, who is a Democrat, issued a statement calling Bowers' comments, "abhorrent and reprehensible."
"I urge Speaker Bowers to join me in working to find solutions to these critical challenges instead of spending his time amplifying conspiracy theories being pushed by known hate groups," she said.