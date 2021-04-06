PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A proposal to further restrict abortions in Arizona by charging doctors who perform them with a felony is scheduled for a final vote on Wednesday in the Republican-controlled Senate.
SB1455 would potentially expose doctors to a class 6 felony if they perform an abortion because a woman doesn't want to keep the child who was diagnosed with a genetic abnormality.
The proposal also makes it a class 6 felony for anyone to solicit or take money to pay for such an abortion, a crime that carries a sentence of two to nine years in prison.
There are exceptions for medical situations, but the bill also gives the grandparents of the aborted child the right to sue and require that the fetal remains are cremated or buried.
If approved in the Senate, the measure will head to Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, who is pro-life and has signed numerous bills tightening Arizona's abortion laws during his six years in office.
After receiving the bill, the governor will have five days to sign it into law, veto measure or allow it to become law without his signature.