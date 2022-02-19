FILE - in this May 27, 2019 file photo Democratic Leader David Bradley, right , talks with Senate Majority Leader Rick Gray, left, a Republican at the Arizona state Capitol in Phoenix. The Republican and Democratic leaders of the Arizona Senate expect a short but ugly yearly session when lawmakers return to the Capitol on Jan. 13, 2020. Republican Senate President Karen Fann and Bradley both used the short but ugly description when asked what they expect for the coming session during recent interviews.