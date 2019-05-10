PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sen. Martha McSally released a campaign ad on Monday focused on driving down the costs of healthcare.
The 40-second spot, which was posted on social media, said, in part, "It's not about government-run health care or repealing ObamaCare in its entirety."
Arizonans deserve better from our healthcare system. I’m working on fixing it so that it delivers the care Arizonans want at the lower costs Arizonans deserve. pic.twitter.com/ca4mESWAGb— McSally For Senate (@MarthaMcSally) May 10, 2019
While serving in the U.S. House of Representatives, McSally, who is a Republican, had a history of voting to repeal the Affordable Healthcare Act.
So has Arizona's junior senator flipped her position?
Not exactly.
When asked if she would repeal the ACA, which protects patients with pre-existing conditions from losing coverage, McSally did not give a straight-forward answer.
[WATCH: McSally's answer]
"What I'm advocating for is that Congress stop bickering about this and we really look at some of the root issues to what's creating barriers for people we represent to get access to affordable health insurance, affordable health care, prescription drugs," she said.
McSally said her focus is on giving patients more options on health care. She did say that she also wants to protect patients with pre-existing conditions.
