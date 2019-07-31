PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona has registered nearly 50,000 voters in the last four months.
The Arizona Secretary of State’s Office on Tuesday released its quarterly report on voter registration, which showed a slight bump.
The report shows there are currently 3.8 million active registered voters, compared to 3.7 million in April.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona Politics]
Secretary of State Katie Hobbs says the increase indicates that more people are interested in participating in their local and state government.
There are also nearly 400,000 voters who continue to be labeled as inactive.
Inactive status is assigned to voters whose election mail is returned undeliverable and the address has yet to be updated.
(4) comments
Trump 2020
thats good, means more votes for the republicans like Schweikert, so long as none of the "new voters" are dead or made up
All the Trumptards are in a tizzy. Must keep the browns out, and stockpile weapons. Living their lives in a stupor, they vote against their own self interests. Not the brightest bunch.
Very well put.
