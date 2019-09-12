PHOENIX (AP) -- Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona will be the next chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus.
Biggs' office announced that the caucus' members this week chose him to become its third chairman, following fellow Republicans Jim Jordan of Ohio and Mark Meadows of North Carolina.
Biggs is a former Arizona legislator who now is a two-term representative from Arizona's 5th Congressional District.
The district includes parts of the Phoenix suburbs of Chandler, Gilbert, Mesa and Queen Creek.