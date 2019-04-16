COOLIDGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona Reps. Andy Biggs and Debbie Lesko on Tuesday endorsed the idea of sending immigrants who are in the country illegally to so-called sanctuary cities.
Both Republicans characterized the proposal - first floated by the Trump administration last week - as a "put up or shut up" moment for cities and towns that have shown support for migrants.
"They keep saying they don't want to follow the laws and that they welcome migrants so, hey, why not welcome them," Lesko said.
Their comments come as critics of the plan say the White House wants to punish parts of the country that have been critical of Trump's immigration policies.
"I don't think it's retribution at all. I think that what it is saying is that you've indicated that you're welcoming, and you want these people here, and we're going to take you at your word," Biggs said.
Biggs and Lesko were both in Coolidge, where they attended the latest demonstration of a proposed border wall project.
Tempe-based Fisher Industries, one of the original companies in the running for the contract, has said it can build more than 230 miles of the border wall by June 2020. What's more, it says it can do it for less than what's budgeted.
The company on Tuesday demonstrated the building technique it would use, which allows it to install seven panels at the same time.
The president and CEO of the company estimates that his team could complete 1 mile of the steel bollard fence every day.
But it's not just the wall. Fisher's solution also includes a video monitoring system and paved roads to help Border Patrol agents cover more ground.
Tuesday's demonstration was meant to drum up support for Fisher in Congress.
While a border wall -- no matter how quickly it's built -- will not stop the surge of migrant families who are seeking asylum and turning themselves in to border agents, both Lesko and Biggs seemed impressed by what they saw.
That stream of Central American families seeking asylum here does not seem to be letting up.
The U.S. Border Patrol reported that about 360 migrants surrendered to agents near the Port of Lukeville Tuesday morning.
The group, which was comprised mostly of Central American families, got off buses and then walked under the vehicle barrier.
It's a scenario that has played out over and over along the U.S. border.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Interesting your headline writer used, and if you actually have one, your editor, allowed, the word "dump" in the headline. How many times did you publish that word in your articles about the illegal aliens dropped off in Phoenix? An unbiased approach? I think not.
