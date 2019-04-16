COOLIDGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona Reps. Andy Biggs and Debbie Lesko on Tuesday endorsed the idea of sending immigrants who are in the country illegally to so-called "sanctuary cities."
Both Republicans characterized the proposal - first floated by the Trump administration last week - as a "put up or shut up" moment for cities and towns that have shown support for migrants.
"They keep saying they don't want to follow the laws and that they welcome migrants so hey why not welcome them," Lesko said.
Their comments come as critics of the plan say the White House wants to punish parts of the country that have been critical of Trump's immigration policies.
"I don't think it's retribution at all. I think that what it is is saying is that you've indicated that you're welcoming, and you want these people here, and we're going to take you at your word," Biggs said.
Biggs and Lesko were both in Coolidge where they attended the latest demonstration of a proposed border wall project.
