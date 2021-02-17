PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Republican Rep. Mark Finchem filed an ethics complaint Wednesday against nearly every Democrat in the state Legislature.

The complaint was in response to a letter penned by Democratic lawmakers calling for a federal investigation into Finchem's involvement in the Capitol riot last month.

Democrats, Frinchem wrote in the 10-page complaint, "conspired, maliciously and in bad faith, to have me (and others) punished for exercising by First Amendment right to peacefully assemble and contest the legitimacy of the recent Presidential election."

+2 Arizona Democrats move to expel lawmaker at Jan. 6 rally The Tucson Republican has said he went to Washington in an attempt to show Vice President Mike Pence alleged evidence of fraud.

Finchem has said he was in Washington D.C. on the day Trump supporters stormed Capitol to give a speech at a rally before the large crowd moved to the Capitol. There is no evidence Finchem took part in the riot and he has denied any participation. But newly released text messages from Finchem show he was in contact with the organizers of the rally.

The House Ethics Committee recently dismissed a complaint made against him, but has not decided on whether to move forward on the complaint he dropped on the Democrats.