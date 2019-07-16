U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick

Democratic senatorial candidate U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick, D-Ariz., speaks to supporters during an election night party, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016, in Phoenix. Kirkpatrick lost to incumbent U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. 

 (Source: AP Photo/Matt York)

TUCSON, AZ (AP) - Arizona Congresswoman Ann Kirkpatrick is calling for an impeachment inquiry for President Donald Trump.

The Democrat representing southeastern Arizona said in a statement Tuesday that “nobody is above the law, especially not the President.”

Kirkpatrick is the fourth Arizona member of Congress to support impeachment hearings. She joins fellow Democrats Ruben Gallego, Raul Grijalva and Greg Stanton.

Kirkpatrick represents one of the most competitive districts in Arizona and is being targeted by Republicans in next year’s election.

She says she decided an impeachment inquiry was necessary after meeting with constituents, reading special counsel Robert Mueller’s report and seeing Trump administration officials defy congressional subpoenas.

Trump calls Mueller’s investigation into alleged collusion with Russia and obstruction of justice a “witch hunt” by his opponents.

AZ Native
AZ Native

She's a moron - impeach her. By the time impeachment proceedings would even surface, which they won't, the election in 2020 will be over. She's a tad late.

Thrill22
Thrill22

It's about time.

nutsplash
nutsplash

Such a man hating racist pig is she.

JF Conlon
JF Conlon

Yeah, she should get sent back to her own country! Like all the other females in the US (excluding Mz. Melanoma?).

