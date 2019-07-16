TUCSON, AZ (AP) - Arizona Congresswoman Ann Kirkpatrick is calling for an impeachment inquiry for President Donald Trump.
The Democrat representing southeastern Arizona said in a statement Tuesday that “nobody is above the law, especially not the President.”
Kirkpatrick is the fourth Arizona member of Congress to support impeachment hearings. She joins fellow Democrats Ruben Gallego, Raul Grijalva and Greg Stanton.
Kirkpatrick represents one of the most competitive districts in Arizona and is being targeted by Republicans in next year’s election.
She says she decided an impeachment inquiry was necessary after meeting with constituents, reading special counsel Robert Mueller’s report and seeing Trump administration officials defy congressional subpoenas.
Trump calls Mueller’s investigation into alleged collusion with Russia and obstruction of justice a “witch hunt” by his opponents.
