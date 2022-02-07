PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — House Speaker Rusty Bowers appeared to quickly ax a proposal from fellow Republican lawmakers to decertify Arizona's 2020 election results where President Joe Biden won. State Rep. Mark Finchem, who is running for secretary of state, filed HCR 2033 on Monday, which says that is it is the "justifiable position of the Arizona State Legislature that we set aside the results of the Maricopa, Pima and Yuma County elections as irredeemably compromised and reclaim the 2020 Presidential Electors."

Thirteen other Republican lawmakers joined Finchem to co-sponsor the legislation that appears to be largely based on the strongly refuted findings of the partisan Maricopa County audit of the 2020 election. In response, Bowers issued a brief statement that said in full, "Mr. Finchem's obviously unconstitutional and profoundly unwise proposal will receive all of the attention it deserves."