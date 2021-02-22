PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Several months after a record turnout election, a Republican-controlled committee in the Senate will hear a bill Tuesday that could change who picks presidential winners in Arizona.

SCR 1006, if passed by the Legislature, will ask voters to give state lawmakers the power to pick the state's presidential electors.

That election would take place in 2022 and, if approved, would give the legislature the "sole authority to appoint the presidential electors who will cast this state's votes in the electoral college."

Following an election that saw voters reject Republican President Donald Trump and send a second Arizona Democrat to the U.S. Senate, GOP lawmakers have introduced numerous bills that create more obstacles to voting or registering new voters.

Currently, the Republicans maintain control of both the state House and Senate.