PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Ryan and Jessica Spellins thought they were moving into a nice, quiet North Phoenix neighborhood. They were wrong. They've been dealing with non-stop wild parties at the house next door and behind their backyard for the past year, off 56th Street and Thunderbird Road.

"It would go on until midnight, 2 o'clock, even 3 in the morning," said Spellins. " That disturbance is kind of in your face on a day in, day out basis."

Short-term rentals have become a serious problem for the Phoenix couple, and they're not alone. Police departments in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Paradise Valley have received numerous complaints about big house parties, loud music, and random acts of violence. Several shootings have been connected to short-term rental properties.

Community activist Susan Edwards with Neighborhoods Connect believes that many of the issues can be corrected if state lawmakers would create stricter regulations on the short-term rental industry.

More than 30 mayors from across the state have signed off on a letter asking that local cities and municipalities be allowed to zone their own neighborhoods, so they can have a say on the number of rentals that pop up. They want occupancy limits to prevent overcrowding in rental homes and require registration and verification for all guests staying in a rental property.

"The original sharing economy concept was sold as to rent a room, or rent your guest house," said Edwards. "It wasn't to put a motel next door or across the street with people playing beer pong."

Right now, two bills are dealing with short-term rentals under consideration at the State Capitol. One of them, SB 1379, is sponsored by State Senator JD Mesnard (R-Chandler). His bill would allow cities to fine homeowners for repeat violations, but it does not include any occupancy limits, no registration requirements, and no local zoning.

"I realize there are folks that want to go farther. Cities want the ability to have zoning control authority to determine how many, and all of that," said Mesnard. "I personally think that's a bridge too far."

Mesnard said he would consider other guidelines on short-term rentals in the future if he felt they were necessary.

SB 1379 has passed through the state Senate and is under consideration in the state House of Representatives.