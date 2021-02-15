PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A push to ban all governments in Arizona from using social media cleared its first legislative hurdle on Monday.
Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, a Republican from Scottsdale, proposed the legislation that would prohibit governmental agencies from the state level down to the school boards from using a social media platform.
Her proposal, SB1687, passed the Senate Transportation and Technology Committee with bipartisan support.
But it was not a ringing endorsement. One member who voted in favor of the bill, Sen. T.J. Shope, said the measure needed a lot of work and would not support it in the future without major changes.