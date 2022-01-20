PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A state representative wants to make it harder for people to take a video of law enforcement activity. It’s videos like that that brought the George Floyd case into the national spotlight. Under House Bill 2319, a person would need to be at least 15 feet away to shoot video of a police officer involved in “law enforcement activity.”
“Police officers are complaining that people with cameras are videotaping them taking enforcement action, which I fully support and think is legal, and I’m not stopping. But I’m simply saying if you’re going to film a police officer taking enforcement action stay 15 feet away,” Republican Rep. John Kavanagh said.
Rep. Kavanagh said several members of the Tucson Police Department reached out, saying people were following them, coming up too close to film them.
“From 15 feet the person will get the entire encounter and have perspective on what is going on,” he explained. Some are calling the bill unconstitutional.
“Courts have held over and over that people have the right to take video of what police are doing in public places,” Dan Barr, an attorney who specializes in media and First Amendment cases, said.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Arizona also weighed in. “It ends up wasting tax dollars when those laws are challenged in court,” K.M. Bell with the ACLU of Arizona said.
Rep. Kavanagh argued it would allow people to get a fuller picture of what’s going on. “There’s more transparency with a wide shot than a close up that might to capture important facts,” he said.
This is the second iteration of this bill. Back in 2016, Rep. Kavanagh proposed a similar bill that would have required people to stay 20 feet away or further when they shoot video.
Under the current bill, violating the rules would land you a Class 3 misdemeanor.