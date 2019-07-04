PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Republican Rep. Jay Lawrence backed a social media post Wednesday that compares homosexuality to pedophilia and incest, and accused two of the state's top elected officials of promoting statutory rape.
Lawrence liked the false and misleading statements on Facebook and wrote, "This is frightening. We must not let it happen."
[WATCH: Facebook rant by former Arizona schools chief get support from lawmaker]
"We will deal with this in the Legislature," Lawrence later said during a telephone interview with Arizona's Family. He declined to comment further.
Former Superintendent of Public Instruction Diane Douglas ignited the controversy when she attacked Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and the current schools chief Kathy Hoffman on the social media platform.
"Don't doubt for one second that part of the 'medically & scientifically accurate' comprehensive sex ed being pushed by Hoffman and her ilk is to get kids to be accepting of sex with adults," Douglas wrote.
Douglas, who was defeated in the GOP primary last year, then falsely accused Hobbs of displaying a "pedephilia (sic) flag," at the Capitol last week.
The pedophilia flag is a hoax and part of a campaign to smear the LGBT community, according to Snopes, a fact-checking website.
"I think we need to recognize these comments as hate speech," Hoffman said.
The current superintendent of public instruction also said it is "appalling" that an elected official would compare members of the LGBT community to pedophiles.
Douglas acknowledged that she was mistaken about the flag displayed at the Capitol and apologized in a statement that she posted on Facebook.
This guy is clearly homophobic, but does anyone seriously think it's ok to sexualize pre-teens, as has been the case in many LGBT events? Your life is your business, but seems like it's going a little far. Oh, and Snopes is a joke, there is in fact a huge pro-pedo movement and it's vile.
