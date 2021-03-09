PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An Arizona congressman known for stoking baseless conspiracy theories about election fraud tweeted a bizarre meme over the weekend that included the cartoon image of a prostitute and the motto of white nationalist organization.
On Sunday, Republican Rep. Paul Gosar posted the picture on Twitter that shows a woman leaning into a man's car and saying, "$50 WHATEVER YOU WANT BABY."
The man in the meme then says, “CAN YOU TELL EVERYONE AMERICA FIRST IS INEVITABLE.”
"America First is inevitable," is a slogan used by the America First Political Action Conference (AFPAC), a white nationalist organization founded by Nick Fuentes.
This is the latest example in recent weeks where Gosar has linked himself to Fuentes and his group.
Two weeks ago, AFPAC held its annual conference where Fuentes told his audience, "This country wouldn't exist without white people and white people are done being bullied."
Fuentes spoke for over an hour and said, "If it loses its white demographic core and if it loses its faith in Jesus Christ then this is not America, anymore."
Gosar was a keynote speaker that night and reportedly defended his appearance by saying he wanted to reach younger conservative voters.
While his attendance drew some media criticism, no high-profile Republicans in Arizona have publicly condemned it.
A day later, Gosar attended CPAC, a high profile gathering of conservatives, where he said, "I denounce when we talk about white racism that's not appropriate."
But after making those comments, Gosar met Fuentes where they snapped some pictures of themselves.
Gosar did not return requests for comment.
But Matt Browing, a retired Mesa police officer who has investigated extremist groups for over two decades, said Gosar's relationship with AFPAC and its leader is troubling.
"He's associating with a white nationalist organizations, he's associating with people who believe America was only built by white people, which is completely false," Browning said.
By getting cozy with these groups, Browning said Gosar is giving them credibility and that could be dangerous.
"He's associating himself with people who are promoting, through their speech, a sense of violent rhetoric which causes or motivates someone to do something bad, I think he's really stupid for doing this."