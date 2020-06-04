PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - On Tuesday, the president announced the Republican National Convention would pull out of North Carolina because the governor there couldn't assure him large crowds would be allowed due to the pandemic. Now, people from the Republican National Committee are coming to Arizona to scope things out.

"The President is always welcome in Arizona. I know I’ve said that before and I’ll continue to say it,” said Gov. Doug Ducey. “Arizona is great at hosting events. I don't know if there's a place that's better in the entire country and I also want to say, regardless of the convention or the political party, in the environment we're in right now, wherever the convention goes, there's going to be concerns and we would deal with them in turn."

Congresswoman Debbie Lesko believes the benefits far outweigh any risk.

“Hey, two days ago, Arizona wasn't even in the mix and now they are,” said Lesko. As soon as the Congresswoman heard Charlotte, North Carolina was out, she immediately started pushing for Glendale to host the Republican National Convention.

“Why not try this? It would be great for the hotels and the restaurants and the economy and all the businesses. I mean, they're hurting so much because of the coronavirus shut down,” said Lesko. “This would be such a boom for the economy. I think it would be great.”

Political strategists are not surprised Arizona is in contention.

“If the Republicans are going to move their convention, Arizona would be a natural because everyone knows, Donald Trump knows, Joe Biden knows, everyone knows Arizona is in play for the presidential race and is a must win for Donald Trump if he's going to be reelected,” said Stan Barnes, president of Copper State Consulting Group.

However, hosting the convention could present a whole host of issues, given the pandemic and recent protests over police brutality.

“If we're fortunate enough to have it, to have the Republican Convention, which I hope we do, the downside to it is we're going to attract thousands of people that want to disrupt that convention and that’s going to be real nightmare for the governor, for our security at the state level and the local jurisdiction level,” said Barnes.

Glendale does have experience hosting large scale events like the Super Bowl and the Arizona Republican delegation has a strong relationship with President Trump.

“Well, we do have a bit of an inside track because I talked to someone who talked directly to the president about this and the president said he has an open mind about Arizona and it's definitely in the works,” said Lesko.

No word on how soon a decision will be made. The RNC will have people out scouting Arizona locations in the next week. Florida and Tennessee are also being considered. A decision is expected to be made very soon. The convention is set for August.