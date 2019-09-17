PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- House Speaker Rusty Bowers is standing behind the comments he made Saturday suggesting that Planned Parenthood is pushing comprehensive sex education to its boost profits.
Bowers, a Republican from Mesa, rejects efforts to revise the state's sex education standards because he believes it will lead to more sexually transmitted diseases and abortions, which he believes will increase Planned Parenthood's revenue.
[WATCH: Bowers spoke at a recent event in Gilbert]
"They have created a business plan of hell," Bowers told an audience in Gilbert, according to a video posted by the anti-immigrant group Patriot Movement AZ.
[RELATED: Southern Poverty Law Center lists Patriot Movement AZ as hate group]
Comprehensive sex ed seeks to teach public school students about having sex, STDs, contraception, and gender identity.
"That we can sexualize millions of children who will investigate and play together and what would be the results? Sexually transmitted diseases, which we treat for money. Abortion, which we do for money," Bowers said during the event.
Sen. Sylvia Allen, a Republican from Snowflake, also spoke at the event and expressed her concerns about adopting more comprehensive guidelines.
Democrats' past efforts to make changes have failed to gain traction in the GOP-controlled Legislature
A spokeswoman for Planned Parenthood dismissed Bowers' comments as a conspiracy theory and explained why they support scientifically accurate sex-ed programs in public schools.
"What comprehensive sex ed actually does is reduce STD rates, reduce unintended pregnancy and empowers students to be able to have healthy lives and healthy futures," Tayler Tucker said.
She said she wasn't surprised by Bowers' comments, saying he is spreading inaccurate information.
"Where we're tired of the Planned Parenthood name and the people who support us being continually attacked without any basis," Tucker said.
Bowers issued a statement that said, "I stand by my opinions of Planned Parenthood and Superintendent Hoffman, but I certainly hope they will prove me wrong."
During the speech, Bowers also criticized the Arizona schools chief, Kathy Hoffman, for supporting comprehensive sex ed.
Hoffman responded by saying it was, "extremely disappointing and discouraging that Speaker Bowers and Sen. Allen would rather publicly spread outrageous falsehoods than meet with me and listen to each other."