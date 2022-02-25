PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona House has advanced House Bill 2161, which could require teachers and school counselors to tell a students' parents anything the child discloses to them in confidence. That includes anything related to their mental, physical or emotional health.
Republican Rep. Steve Kaiser created the bill. It requires schools to allow access to all educational records and even a counselor's notes. Kaiser says the bill is necessary to give parents more access to information about their children.
"This bill is very simple in the sense that this is protecting parents' rights to information regarding educational records and medical records," Kaiser said. "You have my child for one year. I have my child the rest of my life. I am the parent. My rights are paramount. It's my child, not the state's child."
Those in opposition say it puts the trust between students and teachers at risk. The bill originally would also require teachers or counselors to tell parents if their kid comes out to them as LGBTQ+. This posed a lot of questions and opposition. That portion of the bill has been removed. Kaiser said he was disappointed it was taken out.
If teachers do not follow these guidelines, the school could face fines and even suspension. Parents could also sue school districts if they are not satisfied with how they handled their complaints.
Valley activist Michael McFall says he feels the bill is an invasion of privacy. "This is your personal life, issues they're dealing with, and it's like also as an adult if you're meeting with a psychotherapist and so forth. It's not the government that needs to be involved in that. That's not their issue," McFall said. "It's very upsetting, and it's about confidentiality, and I think it could be very harmful to the students that are dealing with a lot of personal issues that they're not ready to open up to their immediate family about."
This bill will now head to the Senate for a vote.