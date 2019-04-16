Ducey signed Scottsdale Republican Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita’s legislation Tuesday.
The proposal was dubbed the “dry bar” bill because of an emerging business providing quick spruce-ups for clients. It drew strong opposition from licensed cosmetologists and their state association, who argued that even though the shops don’t cut or dye hair, licensing is needed for health and safety.
Ducey called the new law “a victory for common sense,” and said requiring people who only blow dry hair to have a license requiring 1,000 hour of training “ridiculous.”
Ugenti-Rita unsuccessfully pushed the same plan last year with Ducey’s backing.
Ducey can blow me
