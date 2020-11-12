PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – As ballot counting in Arizona nears completion, Dr. Kelli Ward, the head of the Republican Party of Arizona, released the first of what she says will be daily updates on the "the state of the race in Arizona."
The video was posted on YouTube and the Arizona GOP's website on Wednesday. Ward discussed both the vote count and the lawsuit against Maricopa County by the Arizona GOP, the Republican National Party, and President Donald Trump's campaign.
"We are in the processes of suing the county -- and others -- because of improper instructions by poll workers," she said. "It's called the 'don't touch the green button dot com' case."
She went on to explain what "don't touch the green button" means.
"When someone does something incorrectly on their ballot, like an 'overvote' for maybe the president or some other race, the machines in Maricopa County are designed to spit that ballot back out," she said. An overvote is when a voter selects too many candidates in a race. When that happens, the poll worker is supposed to tell the voter that there's a problem with the ballot and discuss options. The voter can choose to have the ballot spoiled and cast a new one or have the problematic ballot set aside for further evaluation by a bipartisan commission.
Ward said poll workers did not do that but instead told voters to put the ballot back into the machine and push the green "Cast" button, which keeps the ballot from being rejected by the scanner. In that instance, one of more of the marks on the ballot would be disregarded.
"Sometimes the voter pushed the button. Sometimes the poll worker pushed the button himself or herself," Ward continued. "We want to assure that every legal vote is counted. We don't want any disenfranchisement of our voters -- of any voters."
That suit is expected to go before the court Thursday morning.
The RNC has put up an online survey at DontTouchTheGreenButton.com that asks voters if they watched as their ballot was fed into the tabulation machine and whether somebody pushed the green button.
Ward also talked about the vote count and Joe Biden's shrinking lead over Trump.
"A lot of those are coming from GOP-leaning -- outside Maricopa County -- counties," she said, reiterating her confidence that Arizona's 11 electoral votes will go to the president.
Early Thursday morning, Trump tweeted his belief that he will win Arizona.
"From 200,000 votes to less than 10,000 votes," the tweet reads. "If we can audit the total votes cast, we will easily win Arizona also!"
As of 6:50 a.m. on Thursday, Biden was leading Trump by fewer than 12,000 votes, according to the Arizona Secretary of State's website.
- Joe Biden - 1,663,447 (49.41%)
- President Donald Trump - 1,651,812 (49.07%)
- Difference: 11,635 (0.34%)
If that difference gets down to 0.1% or less, Arizona law mandates a recount.
On Saturday, several media outlets, including The Associated Press and CBS News, called the presidential race for Biden, whose lead over Trump in Arizona has been shrinking as vote tabulation nears an end.
Dr. Kelli Ward's statement
“As ballot counts continue to roll in, one thing is clear: the Republican Party of Arizona is poised to deliver massive victories in the most intense election cycle in living memory.
“In the face of the unprecedented attack mounted against our state by East Coast and Silicon Valley billionaires, our State Party has robustly defended our Republican majorities in both chambers of the state legislature, worked to defend our Republican majority in the Arizona Corporation Commission by securing at least two more seats this cycle, defended our seats in the U.S. House of Representatives (and may gain another), and continues the fight for the integrity of the vote and for President Trump.
“Each of these accomplishments was carried out in the face of withering amounts of out-of-state dark money pouring into our state. But our votes in Arizona are not for sale, our state is not for sale, and our nation’s future is not for sale.
“While it is important to take stock of all that Arizona’s Republicans have accomplished this election cycle, we’re not done yet. We are still in the fight, and we will not stop until every legal vote is counted. As we do so, we are confident that we will deliver four more years for President Trump.”