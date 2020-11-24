PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Republican Party isn't giving up its legal fight to contest the Nov. 3 election results.

The head of the Arizona GOP, Kelli Ward, filed a petition on Tuesday ahead of a challenge for authenticating signatures for mail-in ballots. The party claims validating the mail-in ballots with signatures is "legally insufficient" and that neither political party could monitor the signature verification process in a "meaningful way."

In the petition, Ward wants another inspection of a "reasonable" sample of ballots and their signatures. She also claims there were chain-of-custody issues and "duplicate" ballots in Maricopa County, especially in Congressional District 5 and the Queen Creek area.

The petition was filed so the new inspection of the mail-in ballot signatures can begin before the statewide canvass on Nov. 30. Lawsuits challenging the canvass can't be filed until the canvass is complete.

This legal challenge comes a week after the Arizona Republican Party asked a judge to prevent Maricopa County from certifying the November general election results. That lawsuit went nowhere and the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors certified the results on Nov. 20. Two days before that, the Maricopa County Elections Department said the county passed the post-election accuracy test with a 100% match. Officials tweeted out a photo that included Ward signing the test results.

Completed the final check on the #GeneralElection: our internal post election accuracy test. It was a 100% match. All 3 political parties were present as well as a representative from the Arizona Attorney General’s Office. Up next is the official canvass! https://t.co/wQ4QkJzxHh pic.twitter.com/c3gngWshld — Maricopa County Elections Department (@MaricopaVote) November 19, 2020

The lawsuit was one of a handful making baseless claims about the integrity of the election elections that have been dismissed by judges in Arizona.