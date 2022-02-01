PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey would lead the Republican field for his party's U.S. Senate nomination if he was in the race, according to a poll released on Tuesday. Although Ducey has repeatedly said he won't seek the nomination, a survey conducted by OH Predictive Insights had him leading the current GOP front runner, Attorney General Mark Brnovich, 35%-13%.

Take Ducey out of the mix, and support for Brnovich increases to 25%, which leads the current field of candidates. The former leader of the Arizona National Guard Maj. Gen. Michael “Mick” McGuire placed second in the poll with 11% while the remaining candidates, Jim Lamon, Blake Masters and Justin Olson, each placed in the single digits.

But the races are still up for grabs, with nearly half of the registered voters (47%) undecided. Regardless of who wins the August primary, it appears the general election is shaping up to be a tight race.

According to the poll, incumbent Democratic candidate Mark Kelly holds the lead over whoever with the GOP nomination, 42%-38%. OH Predictive Insights conducted the poll January 11-13 with 885 registered voters and has a margin of error of +/- 3.4%.