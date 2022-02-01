PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey would lead the Republican field for his party's U.S. Senate nomination if he was in the race, according to a poll released on Tuesday. Although Ducey has repeatedly said he won't seek the nomination, a survey conducted by OH Predictive Insights had him leading the current GOP front runner, Attorney General Mark Brnovich, 35%-13%.
Take Ducey out of the mix, and support for Brnovich increases to 25%, which leads the current field of candidates. The former leader of the Arizona National Guard Maj. Gen. Michael “Mick” McGuire placed second in the poll with 11% while the remaining candidates, Jim Lamon, Blake Masters and Justin Olson, each placed in the single digits.
With the August primaries a long way off, there are still a lot of undecided voters in both races.
But the races are still up for grabs, with nearly half of the registered voters (47%) undecided. Regardless of who wins the August primary, it appears the general election is shaping up to be a tight race.
According to the poll, incumbent Democratic candidate Mark Kelly holds the lead over whoever with the GOP nomination, 42%-38%. OH Predictive Insights conducted the poll January 11-13 with 885 registered voters and has a margin of error of +/- 3.4%.