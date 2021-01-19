PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - State Republican lawmakers are taking aim at election laws. They say they want to change the laws to restore integrity to the state's voting system.
A Senate committee is scheduled to hear four election bills on Thursday, including one that makes the permanent early voters list not permanent.
"You want to make sure that the lists are accurate and up to date and the people on the list are those really utilizing it and voting by mail," said Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, a Republican from Scottsdale, who is a sponsor of the bill.
She said it's needed to restore election confidence with the public. Under the measure, voters get kicked off the list if they don't vote in two consecutive election cycles. Ugenti-Rita first introduced the bill more than 10 years ago but this year, it seems more relevant since President Donald Trump made bogus claims that early voting leads to voter fraud.
"Republicans are upset that they lost some really important races in Arizonas this last cycle," said Sen. Martin Quezada, a Democrat from Phoenix.
After early voting drove record turnout in November, Quezada said Republicans are trying to reduce the number of voters by making to more difficult to cast a ballot.
"That's shameful. It's really a shame that they are choosing to go that route because ultimately, that's only going to end the same way it ended this year. They're going to end up losing because of it," said Quezada.