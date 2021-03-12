PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It's been 2 weeks since Rep. Paul Gosar attended a white nationalist event as a keynote speaker, and so far, no Republicans have spoken up about it. In the past, it seemed like such an appearance would be condemned. But this time, Republicans are saying nothing.

That includes Gov. Doug Ducey, who spoke out bluntly about racism previously. "One of the questions asked of me at the meeting was whether I thought racism was a sin and I said of course it’s a sin," he said back in June.

But in the two weeks since Gosar spoke at a white nationalist event headlined by Holocaust-denier Nick Fuentes, Ducey has declined repeated requests to comment.

Arizona lawmaker causing stir with social media post Rep. Paul Gosar tweeted a bizarre meme over the weekend that included the cartoon image of a prostitute and the motto of white nationalist organization.

Two weeks ago, AFPAC held its annual conference where Fuentes told his audience, "This country wouldn't exist without white people and white people are done being bullied." Fuentes spoke for over an hour and said, "If it loses its white demographic core and if it loses its faith in Jesus Christ then this is not America, anymore."

Gosar was a keynote speaker that night and reportedly defended his appearance by saying he wanted to reach younger conservative voters.

"When you have the responsibility of an elected office you also have the responsibility to speak for those who do not have a voice," said Rev. Reginald Walton with the African American Christian Clergy Coalition. Walton said the governor's continued silence normalizes white Nationalism.

But Ducey is not the only high-ranking Republican who has kept quiet about Gosar. We reached out to Attorney General Mark Brnovich, State Treasurer Kimberly Yee and Republican reps Andy Biggs, Debbie Lesko and David Schweikert. They have not responded.

"It's sad that no one in the GOP would be bold and brave enough to say, 'Congressman, you are wrong for going to this meeting. This is not who we are; this is not acceptable,'" said Walton.