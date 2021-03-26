PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Republican lawmakers advanced a bill this week they said is needed to restore public confidence in the state's election system even though there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud.
SB1713 requires voters who use an early ballot to fill out an affidavit that includes their date of birth and information from their driver's license or state identification card.
During a heated debate in a House committee on Wednesday, tensions over the bill were on full display as the Republican chairman of that panel tried to interrupt a democratic lawmaker while she was explaining her opposition to the legislation.
Democrats argued the measure could disenfranchise some voters, such as the elderly, who may no longer have a driver's license or another piece of state identification.
"I would suggest the system is broken if you have this many people who don't have faith in it. If we dismiss them, that's a whole other type of voter suppression," said Sen. JD Mesnard, the sponsor of the bill.
However, Republican lawmakers like Arizona Reps. Andy Biggs and Paul Gosar have publicly promoted baseless conspiracy theories that the last presidential election was rigged against the now-former President Donald Trump.