PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona GOP chief Kelli Ward took to Twitter Tuesday evening to announce she will seek reelection as the chairwoman of the Republican party of Arizona.

"This is an unpaid and often thankless job, but it's important for Arizona's future that our state Republican party remans strong, remains competent and accountable to the grassroots," she said in her tweet.

"There are some potentially dark days ahead of us in the Republican party," she continued. "We've been let down and abandoned by some of the people we elected, who refused to investigate allegations of fraud in our elections, rather than stand up for, the cowered to the mob."

Back in November, when Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey defended the integrity of the state's election system, Ward retweeted the Governor's thread, with a hash tag telling him to "shut up," saying election integrity is missing in Arizona, period.

In her tweet Tuesday, Ward continued on to say that we can either return to business as usual, or instead, make sure the leaders we elect work for the people, and not the other way around.

Ward said when she was in Washington D.C last month, she asked President Trump what he thought she should do. "He told me that I needed to run," she said.

She says the country needs leaders who will fight for election integrity. She says her plan is "to keep Arizona red for generations to come," and promised to never settle for the status quo, and "move the party forward and save it from the forces of corruption and deception that want to tear it down."

Ward had made a bid to overturn Joe Biden's win in Arizona, challenging the “safe harbor” deadline for completing election litigation six days before the Electoral College vote and asking for more ballots in metro Phoenix to be inspected. Ward lost all of her court challenges.

Arizona election officials have said there is no evidence of any election fraud.