PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - For the last few years, DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, recipients held their breath with the future of the program uncertain. DACA lets people brought to the United States illegally as children remain as legal residents.
President Donald Trump has tried to end DACA, but so-called "Dreamers" could see things move in a new direction. President-elect Joe Biden plans to make the program permanent.
"It just feels really weird because, in the place that I call home, I'm not considered necessarily to be home," said DACA recipient Jose Patino. "I'm considered to be a stranger and a foreigner."
He graduated from high school and college undocumented.
"For me, it's like I grew up with my peers. I think it's my country. I pledge allegiance to the flag since I was in first grade," said Patino.
Patino's life changed when he became a DACA recipient.
"DACA basically gives people who are undocumented, specifically youth, a sense that they belong in this country, and we could actually make a life here," said Patino.
Reyna Montoya can relate. She came to the U.S. at 13 years old to get away from violence in Mexico. At 21, she applied for DACA.
"I had been living without the opportunity to have a driver's license and constantly living in fear of not being able to just go to the store, go to the movies without having to worry that I was going to get deported," said Montoya.
Now, she runs a nonprofit she founded called Aliento, helping other so-called Dreamers, based on never-passed proposals in Congress called the DREAM Act. Montoya wants others to live without fear.
"In order to apply for the DACA program, you have to by 15," said Montoya. "What happened in 2017, when President Trump ended the DACA program, there were a lot of people that were not 15 that were coming of age in the program that were left out."
Montoya hopes Biden makes a path for those Dreamers to apply for DACA like her. In Arizona, she says there are 7,000 Dreamers who were too young to apply for DACA in 2017.