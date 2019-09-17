PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona's senior senator may be in trouble with her own party.
The Progressive Caucus of the Arizona Democratic Party is upset with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and her moderate voting record.
They have introduced a resolution to censure her for "failing to uphold" main principles of the Democratic Party platform. Examples they gave include when she was the only Senate Democrat not to co-sponsor net neutrality legislation and when she was one of only three Democrats to confirm William Barr as U.S. attorney general. She also voted to approve David Bernhardt, an oil industry lobbyist, as U.S. Secretary of the Interior.
The caucus said the votes go against supporting "progress toward more accountable governance and universal rights."
According to FiveThirtyEight.com, Sinema sided with Trump more than 54% of the time throughout her career. When adjusted for when she's been in the Senate, she has only sided with him 19% of the time.
The vote will take place at the statewide party meeting of all 800 precinct members will be in Prescott on Saturday.
Far-right Republicans did something similar in 2014.
The Arizona Republican Party formally censured Sen. John McCain, saying his voting record was insufficiently conservative. They said he campaigned as a conservative but the supported issues like immigration reform and funding Obamacare.
