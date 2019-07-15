PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A day after President Donald Trump launched a racially fueled attack against four minority congresswomen on Twitter, Arizona Republicans were silent.
By Monday, several Arizona Democrats blasted the president on social media for telling the female lawmakers to leave the country.
"The president is trying to destroy our country's diversity," said Democratic Rep. Raul Grijalva on Twitter. "Being silent is being complicit in the president's policies of bigotry, division, and hate."
Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick, a Democrat from Arizona, also took a shot at Trump, saying in part on Twitter, "The President's tweets about my colleagues in the House reaffirm his divisive agenda."
But the state's top Republicans neither defended or condemned Trump's rhetoric, which has been roundly criticized as racist.
Republican Reps. Andy Biggs, Paul Gosar, Debbie Lesko and David Schweikert did not directly address Trump's tweets on social media or return calls for comment.
Gov. Doug Ducey, who essentially endorsed Trump for a second term, also did not respond to a request for comment from Arizona's Family.
Neither did Kelli Ward, the chairwoman of the Arizona Republican Party.
A spokeswoman for Martha McSally said the senator would not be commenting on the issue.
The Democratic representatives whom Trump told on Sunday to "go back" to their home countries are all American citizens.
Reps. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan were born in the United States. Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Democrat from Minnesota, was born in Somalia.
Rep. Ruben Gallego, a Democrat from Arizona, said he is not surprised by the Republican silence because they fear upsetting Trump voters.
However, all House Republicans will likely have to reveal where they stand.
Democratic leadership in the House is planning to introduce a resolution that condemns Trump's words. That vote could come as early as this week.
So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly......— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019
