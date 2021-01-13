PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Democrats in the Arizona Legislature are asking the FBI and the Department of Justice to investigate the roles played by some Arizona elected officials in last week's riots at the U.S. Capitol.

In an open letter addressed to Acting Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen and FBI Director Christopher Wray, the Democrats call the Jan. 6 riots "an attack on our country."

The letter, signed by all the Democratic leadership in the Legislature, says, "Our country needs to know what role elected officials played in the Jan. 6 planned insurrection — what they knew, when they knew it."

The letter alleges that State Rep. Mark Finchem, a Republican for District 11, and former Rep. Anthony Kern were present at the riots, and "actively encouraged the mob." It also claims they "sought to conceal the consequences of their conduct."

Trump takes no responsibility for Capitol attack President Donald Trump is taking no responsibility for his role in fomenting a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last week.

The letter goes on to call out Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar and Rep. Andy Biggs, saying, "One of the riot's organizers, Ali Alexander, publicly claimed to have planned and organized the insurrection with Arizona Congressmen Paul Gosar and Andy Biggs."

Lawmakers vow to investigate police after Capitol breach WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawmakers are vowing an investigation into how law enforcement handled Wed…

The lawmakers claim in the letter that there is evidence to indicate that Finchem, Kern, Biggs and Gosar "encouraged, facilitated, participated and possibly helped plan this anti-democratic insurrection on Jan. 6. It is vital to any current or future federal investigations, and ultimately to the Arizona public they represent, that we learn what these elected officials knew about this planned insurrection and when they knew it."

Some Democratic lawmakers have said the fact that those GOP lawmakers allegedly supported the protest is enough to question their ability to serve. “Anytime you have a member take an oath of office to protect and defend the Constitution who takes action against that oath, that is extremely serious,” Reginald Bolding, Jr., the Arizona House Minority Leader, has said.

“We have been inundated with phone calls and emails from constituents demanding there be accountability,” Senate Majority Leader Rebecca Rios has said. “Clearly it was the most un-American behavior you could ever display.”