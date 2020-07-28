PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Some politicians just can’t stay away. While there are plenty of incumbents running for re-election in Arizona, there are several races across the state featuring politicians seeking a return to elected office, despite the scandal that surrounded their downfall.
And with just one week left in the 2020 primary election, we are about to find out which of these candidates can clear the first electoral hurdle and keep their comeback campaigns alive.
Here are three races to watch next Tuesday night:
Republican primary for Maricopa County Sheriff
The race features Joe Arpaio, the former longtime sheriff of Arizona’s largest county. For anyone not familiar, Arpaio was first elected sheriff in 1992 and held that post until he was soundly defeated in 2016.
Following that loss a federal judge found him in contempt of court for ignoring a an order top end his controversial immigration sweeps. President Donald Trump later pardoned him.
Now Arpaio is back seeking to win a crowded primary that features his former chief deputy, Jerry Sheridan, in the hopes of setting up a general election rematch with current sheriff, Paul Penzone, who is a Democrat.
District 13 GOP House Race
There was a time when it looked like former state lawmaker Steve Montenegro was headed to Congress. But then the family values candidate got himself caught up in a sexting scandal involving a staff member at the state Senate.
That was enough to knock the church minister out of contention. Debbie Lesko went on to win the 2018 Special Election and a seat in the U.S House and it looked like Montenegro’s career was done.
But this year he’s attempting a comeback and he’s trying to unseat one of the two incumbents, Reps. Tim Dunn and Joanna Osborn, to move on to the November election.
Yavapai County Attorney GOP primary
Last year then state Rep. David Stringer resigned amid accusations that he solicited sex from underage boys in the 1980s.
This followed another controversy when Stringer was caught on video making racist comments and then attempting an awkward mea culpa at a South Phoenix soul food restaurant.
But that hasn’t stopped him from running to become the top lawman of Yavapai County. To do that, he will have to defeat the incumbent this race, Sheila Polk, an unlikely proposition, according to the political pros who watch this stuff closely.