PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Women behind bars in Arizona say they are not receiving enough feminine hygiene products. It's an issue that's been going on for years. But now, a bipartisan group of lawmakers is looking to change that.

Alexandria Hunt spent five years at the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation & Reentry and says if people knew how women were treated on their cycles while inside, they would be disturbed.

"I actually had to give my bunkie a shirt to use because she was menstruating and had no underwear products," Hunt said.

Hunt adds others are forced to barter.

"Women would do things such as cleaning shoes and cleaning houses just to get feminine hygiene products that women bought from the store," said Hunt.

Forced to clean, to stay clean because women inside claim they are either denied or do not have access to essential products. Right now, there is a policy that requires women are given enough supplies, but they usually must ask, often a male correctional officer, to get it.

"It's embarrassing and degrading," Hunt said.

Now lawmakers are hoping to change that with the Dignity for Incarcerated Women's Act. Essentials like shampoo, pads, tampons, and soap would be accessible without a gatekeeper.

State Rep. Athena Salman, a Democrat from Tempe, has been fighting for similar legislation for three years and was happy to co-sponsor the bill that also looks into women who are shackled while giving birth behind bars and allowing women to serve their time closer to home.

"Ultimately, the goal is to make sure women don't come back, but how could we do that in a system that really degrades them and treats them as if they are less than human and so that's what this bill would address," says Salman.

The bi-partisan bill made its way through the House and is now at the Senate waiting for President Karen Fann to assign it to a committee. If passed, the bill could become law by the fall.