PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An Arizona state lawmaker is pushing a new bill to charge women who get abortions and their doctors with murder.
Rep. Walt Blackman, R-Prescott, filed legislation that allows county attorneys to pursue murder charges against women and doctors for providing or receiving an abortion. He said he has the support of nine other Republicans.
"We are not going to amend this bill. This is a perfect bill. I just want to tell you that now," said Blackman at a rally at the capitol on Friday.
Abortion is protected under federal law by the Roe. V. Wade Supreme Court case. The 1973 decision had its 48th anniversary on Friday. Blackman's proposal will likely face strong opposition from Democrats in the state Legislature.
"It is part of a package of bills that I think most Arizonans, if they know about it, would find very disturbing, very extreme and just a complete and utter abuse of power," said Rep. Athena Salman, D-Tempe.
He is referring to a half-dozen other anti-abortion bills filed this year.
Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel sent out a two-sentence statement opposing the bill.
"As County Attorney, I have been clear that I will not prosecute a woman for her health care choices, and I stand by this position. I do not support this bill," said Adel.