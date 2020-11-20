PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich says his office has received 2,000 voter complaints, half of them related to debunked claims that sharpies damaged ballots. Brnovich answered questions Friday about election integrity as he hosted an awareness campaign about gift card scams.

“Con artists prey on not only the elderly but sometimes recent immigrants,” says Brnovich.

He says the scammers target our most vulnerable, often posing as government officials, and demanding payments in gift cards. The AG’s office has teamed up with CVS to promote awareness. Soon all CVS Pharmacy stores in Arizona will have STOP signs at gift card displays, reminding customers that gift cards cannot be used to pay a government agency.

“The IRS, Social Security Administration, Department of Justice are not going to tell you to send gift cards so please do not ever send gift cards to someone who calls you unsolicited,” says Brnovich.

Brnovich also took a chance to reaffirm his determination the election was fair.

“I have not seen, our office has not found any evidence of fraud or misconduct,” says Brnovich. “We take the complaints seriously but I have not seen any facts or evidence that anyone was disenfranchised.”

Brnovich would not comment on lawsuits challenging election results, including one dismissed this week in Maricopa County. The suit filed by the Arizona Republican Party called for a hand-count audit at the precinct level. Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward later repeated demands for a full hand count audit, raising concerns about election machines. Brnovich said his office has received some complaints about election equipment.

“Those machines were tested for the election. We know that there was a test just the other day that Kelli Ward signed off on,” says Brnovich. “So if she has specific issues, you know, she should address them or she should explain them.”

The Department of Public Safety is currently investigating threats made against Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. The Attorney General’s Office says, so far, it has not been asked to assist the investigation, but Brnovich said safety is important.

“Whether you’re a police officer or a politician, everyone should feel secure in their job,” says Brnovich. “Sometimes we need to all remember people can disagree without being disagreeable.”