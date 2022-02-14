PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich used an unsolved from 12 years ago to justify sending armed troops to the border now to defend the state against an "invasion" of drug cartels and smugglers.

Brnovich cited the 2010 killing of a well-known rancher, Robert Krentz, in a legal opinion last week as evidence that cartels and smugglers are invading the state.

Writing in the opinion, Brnovich said, "Border area ranchers have experienced this violence firsthand, including one who was killed the day after he reported a drug load to authorities."

Arizona AG says governor can send armed troops to border The opinion from Attorney General Mark Brnovich came in response to a request from a GOP state lawmaker.

The attorney general's office later confirmed that was a reference to Krentz, who was found dead on his 35,000-acre ranch in Cochise County. The murder remains unsolved.

Investigators worked a theory an illegal immigrant or drug traffickers killed Krentz. Still, it remains unknown if the killer or killers were in the country illegally or if they were U.S. citizens.

"That's a tragic day, I'll never forget it, but if it's an invasion, that invasion was 12 years ago," said former Attorney General Terry Goddard.

Goddard said law enforcement agencies need to address drug smuggling and other border-related issues but said it was not a military operation.

He characterized the legal opinion as more of a political document as Brnovich is seeking the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate.

"The thing that troubles me is the use of an attorney general's opinion essentially for a political statement led by a candidate for office, I'm sorry, but that's not what they're for," he said.

In response, Brnovich's office said Arizona's Family "missed the point" of the opinion. And in a statement, his office said, "The flood of deadly drugs, human trafficking, and violence from our open borders should concern every Arizonan.”