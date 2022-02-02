PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After watching House Speaker Rusty Bowers torpedo his controversial election bill, Rep. John Fillmore on Wednesday compared it to a "lynching."

Fillmore was referring to the unprecedented move Bowers made this week to sink HB2596, which would have limited early voting, required hand counts of ballots, and give the state Legislature the power to reject election results.

Instead of assigning the legislative proposal to one or two committees for debate, like most bills, Bowers dealt it a fatal blow by sending it to all 12 standing House committees.

Rep. Reginald Bolding, the top Democrat in the House, praised the Republican speaker for halting the bill while slamming Fillmore for comparing it to a lynching.

"We've seen language used by Mr. Fillmore that's just inappropriate from a lawmaker, and that language leads to these same type of policies, Jim Crow type language leads to Jim Crow type policies," he said.