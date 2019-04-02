PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After years of rumors, the facts are coming out.
Late Friday, APS disclosed it spent millions of dollars to influence the 2014 Arizona Corporation Commission race.
Documents show the state's largest utility shelled out $10.7 million on the race that year.
[WATCH: APS secretly paid millions to influence political campaigns]
The company doled out the money to various political action committees that then used the cash to elect a pair of now-former commissioners, Tom Forese and Doug Little.
Two years after taking office, Forese and Little voted for a rate increase that netted APS an extra $95 million.
That increase is now under review.
Corporation Commissioner Sandra Kennedy says APS customers could get a refund.
"If (APS) got more than they should have gotten then, of course, I think those dollars should `be refunded to the ratepayers," she said.
