PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Like a lot of Arizonans who rely on the Affordable Care Act for health coverage, Macros Castillo is worried about its future.
Nineteen years ago, Castillo survived a car crash that left him paralyzed from the collar bone down and depends on the 10-year-old health care law for his otherwise costly coverage.
"The ACA is a tool that we have gotten in the last decade that has really been able to help people with disabilities get above poverty. It's not just about our health, it's about our quality of life," said Castillo, who also suffers from an autoimmune disease.
The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg has opened up a vacancy on the high court that could determine the future of the ACA, also known as "ObamaCare."
The court is scheduled to hear a lawsuit that seeks to undermine the ACA one week after the November election.
"We were already on edge before the passing of Justice Ginsberg," said Castillo. "The uncertainty of the next few months and the next few weeks ... we're definitely feeling the weight in our community."
President Trump said he would move forward this week with a Supreme Court nominee. Depending on the timing, either Republican Sen. Martha McSally or her Democratic challenger Mark Kelly could make a key vote on the next justice, who could play a pivotal role in deciding the ACA's fate.
When asked if a nominee's stance on ObamaCare would be a litmus test in voting for the next supreme court justice, McSally's campaign said, "I look forward to receiving the president's nominee and commit to thoughtfully evaluate the individual based on her track record of applying laws as Congress writes them and upholding the Founders' design to interpret the Constitution as written."
Kelly's campaign said, "Mark opposes this lawsuit to eliminate protections for people with pre-existing conditions."