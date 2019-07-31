PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Education and Democratic activists are putting pressure on the Senate president to strip a Republican lawmaker from her leading role on education over controversial remarks about immigration.
On Wednesday, the group delivered 1,000 petitions calling for President Karen Fann to remove Sen. Sylvia Allen from her post as chairwoman of the Senate Education Committee.
The move comes less than a week after an audio recording of Allen was leaked making racially-charged comments about immigration.
Allen, who was speaking at a Republican event on July 15, said the United States will look like a "South American country" because migrants are "flooding" the country.
The Phoenix New Times first published the story which led Allen to apologize to, "anyone who was hurt by my words."
But Sen. Martin Quezada, who helped deliver the petitions calling for Allen's removal as chairwoman, said he's not convinced the Republican senator is truly sorry.
"What she needs to be apologizing for is that those beliefs were ever in her head in the first place," he said.
Quezada also said he was skeptical the petitions will convince Fann to remove Allen as chairwoman.
"Sen. Allen gave her statement and apologized for any misunderstandings. Unfortunately, some would like to keep the pot stirred for their own political gain," Fann said Monday in a text message.
