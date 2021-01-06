PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - As the chaos erupted at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., hundreds of President Donald Trump supporters came together at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix on Wednesday, upset over the election results.
Hundreds of people came together on Wednesday at the Arizona Capitol to show support for President Donald Trump. With a more carnival feel to it, the event praised the debunked conspiracy theory that the November election was stolen. It's a stark contrast to the violence at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
The group started to pile in around 9 a.m. for the event, which was put on by the Arizona Republican Party. Many of the attendees had Trump 2020 flags and there were plenty of merchants selling pro-Trump gear. There are a couple of stages where different speakers addressed attendees.
"We will never recognize Joe Biden as our president," one speaker said as the crowd cheered.