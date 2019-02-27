PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Embattled state Rep. David Stringer appears to agree with the racist opinions of a constituent, according to emails obtained by Arizona's Family.
Calls for Stringer to resign have been coming forward for months after being recorded making racially insensitive remarks on two separate occasions.
[RELATED: State lawmaker could face censure over racially offensive remarks]
[RELATED: Arizona GOP lawmaker apologizes following comments on race]
In the past, the Republican from Prescott has claimed his comments were taken out of context.
Some, however, are now saying that a new e-mail from his official office account makes it hard to dispute the context.
In one racially charged email sent to Stringer in December, a constituent wrote, "It is also a statement of fact that those from impoverished locations (like Africa, rural India, some rural areas in Asian nations and various Arab states) can't assimilate well, i.e. 'blend in'."
It goes on to read, "Some refugees can't even read in their own language. How the heck are we to believe they can ever hope to learn English in a reasonable span of time to become contributing citizens."
In response, Stringer appears to agree, writing, "You've hit many nails on the head. ... Rest assured there is no chance I will resign."
Stringer, who is under an ethics investigation at the state House, declined to comment.
[RELATED: Lawmaker could face recall if he's not kicked out of office first]
But Rep. Isela Blanc, a Democrat from Tempe, said his response shows Stringer is "being his true authentic self."
Local civil rights leader Roy Tatem described the constituent email as "vile" and "uninformed."
"To see Mr. Stringer ... agree with those sentiments, this is exactly why we've pushed for his expulsion," he said.
[RELATED: Rep. Stringer faces more calls to resign after blockbuster report]
[APP USERS: Click here to vote in poll]
MORE DAVID STRINGER STORIES
Arizona lawmaker says there 'aren’t enough white kids to go around’ (June 13, 2018)
Stringer's entire speech from this summer (June 14, 2018)
Arizona GOP lawmaker faces backlash over comments on race
Rep. Stringer speaks publicly for first time since controversial comments, refuses to resign
Prescott school chief says Stringer's offensive comments go beyond race
Prescott City Council votes to demand resignation of Rep. David Stringer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.