PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Elected to Congress in November, former Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton was sworn into the U.S. House of Representative in January, but he’s not ruling out a Senate run in 2020.
Arizona’s Family political editor Dennis Welch spoke with the freshman congressman for this weekend’s edition of “Politics Unplugged” on 3TV.
Among other topics discussed, Welch asked the Democrat point-blank if he would be running.
Stanton did not say yes. But he did not say no, either.
"I just got elected to an incredible job, just a few months ago to represent our community and our state in the U.S. Congress,” he answered. “I love the position. I love the service that I'm able to provide. It is February -- of 2019."
Welch pointed out that Stanton, who was the mayor of Phoenix from 2012 to 2018, did not answer the question.
“So, that’s not a yes or no, sir,” he said.
“It’s way too early to even have these conversations,” Stanton answered. "I'm doing the best I can as a member of Congress. That's exactly what I should be doing."
It would seem, then, that seeing Stanton’s on the 2020 ballot is within the realm of possibility.
Retired astronaut Mark Kelly, the husband of former Rep. Gabby Giffords, has already announced that he will pursue the Senate seat now held by Republican Martha McSally.
Gov. Doug Ducey appointed McSally, a Republican, to serve the remainder of the late Sen. John McCain’s term.
Whoever wins in 2020 will have to run again in 2022 for a full six-year term.
See Welch's entire interview with Stanton on "Politics Unplugged" on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 5:30 p.m. on 3TV.
